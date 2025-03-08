Left Menu

Cadillac Hits the F1 Track: A New Era Begins

Cadillac is set to join Formula One as the 11th team in 2026, backed by General Motors. The entry has been approved by FIA and Formula One's governing bodies. The team, led by Graeme Lowdon, will utilize Ferrari engines initially, aiming to inspire new audiences and competitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 00:57 IST
Cadillac Hits the F1 Track: A New Era Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cadillac is poised to shake up the Formula One circuit as it joins as the 11th team, having secured approval from both the governing FIA and the commercial rights holders. This marks a significant milestone for the legendary brand, supported by General Motors.

Formula One confirmed this expansion in collaboration with FIA, after a rigorous review process. The sport's executives view this as an important step in its ongoing evolution, with Cadillac's commitment seen as a promising addition to the championship. The team is scheduled to hit the tracks alongside an expected influx of fans and competitors.

Cadillac's entry will coincide with significant regulatory changes in 2026, expanding its presence under newly minted European headquarters at Silverstone. Led by Briton Graeme Lowdon, the team aims to field competitive cars while pushing innovations forward in the sport, with a firm focus on merit-based driver selection, including potential American contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025