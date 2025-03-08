Cadillac Hits the F1 Track: A New Era Begins

Cadillac is poised to shake up the Formula One circuit as it joins as the 11th team, having secured approval from both the governing FIA and the commercial rights holders. This marks a significant milestone for the legendary brand, supported by General Motors.

Formula One confirmed this expansion in collaboration with FIA, after a rigorous review process. The sport's executives view this as an important step in its ongoing evolution, with Cadillac's commitment seen as a promising addition to the championship. The team is scheduled to hit the tracks alongside an expected influx of fans and competitors.

Cadillac's entry will coincide with significant regulatory changes in 2026, expanding its presence under newly minted European headquarters at Silverstone. Led by Briton Graeme Lowdon, the team aims to field competitive cars while pushing innovations forward in the sport, with a firm focus on merit-based driver selection, including potential American contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)