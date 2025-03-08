Left Menu

Griekspoor Stuns Zverev in Epic Indian Wells Battle

Tallon Griekspoor caused a major upset at Indian Wells by defeating top seed Alexander Zverev in a thrilling three-hour match. Despite losing six previous encounters, Griekspoor triumphed in two tiebreaks to secure his first win over a top-five player. He progresses to face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 05:26 IST
Griekspoor Stuns Zverev in Epic Indian Wells Battle
Griekspoor

Tallon Griekspoor delivered a seismic shock at Indian Wells, toppling first seed Alexander Zverev in a grueling second-round match lasting over three hours. The Dutch underdog displayed remarkable resilience and tenacity, eventually claiming victory through two nail-biting tiebreak sets.

In a contest characterized by its palpable tension, Griekspoor finally secured triumph after converting his sixth match point. This victory marks his maiden win against a top-five opponent, having previously faltered in 18 attempts.

Looking ahead, Griekspoor is set to face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in what promises to be another challenging bout. Zverev, meanwhile, acknowledged his current slump in performance, reflecting on a need for recalibration after his recent struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025