Griekspoor Stuns Zverev in Epic Indian Wells Battle
Tallon Griekspoor caused a major upset at Indian Wells by defeating top seed Alexander Zverev in a thrilling three-hour match. Despite losing six previous encounters, Griekspoor triumphed in two tiebreaks to secure his first win over a top-five player. He progresses to face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard next.
Tallon Griekspoor delivered a seismic shock at Indian Wells, toppling first seed Alexander Zverev in a grueling second-round match lasting over three hours. The Dutch underdog displayed remarkable resilience and tenacity, eventually claiming victory through two nail-biting tiebreak sets.
In a contest characterized by its palpable tension, Griekspoor finally secured triumph after converting his sixth match point. This victory marks his maiden win against a top-five opponent, having previously faltered in 18 attempts.
Looking ahead, Griekspoor is set to face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in what promises to be another challenging bout. Zverev, meanwhile, acknowledged his current slump in performance, reflecting on a need for recalibration after his recent struggles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
