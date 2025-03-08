Griekspoor Stuns Zverev in Epic Indian Wells Battle

Tallon Griekspoor delivered a seismic shock at Indian Wells, toppling first seed Alexander Zverev in a grueling second-round match lasting over three hours. The Dutch underdog displayed remarkable resilience and tenacity, eventually claiming victory through two nail-biting tiebreak sets.

In a contest characterized by its palpable tension, Griekspoor finally secured triumph after converting his sixth match point. This victory marks his maiden win against a top-five opponent, having previously faltered in 18 attempts.

Looking ahead, Griekspoor is set to face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in what promises to be another challenging bout. Zverev, meanwhile, acknowledged his current slump in performance, reflecting on a need for recalibration after his recent struggles.

