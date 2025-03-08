Left Menu

Javed Akhtar Supports Mohammed Shami Amid Controversy

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar defended cricketer Mohammed Shami after he faced criticism for not fasting during Ramzan. Shami was seen consuming an energy drink during a match against Australia, which sparked backlash. Akhtar praised Shami's performance and urged him to ignore negative comments.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:44 IST
Amid criticism towards cricketer Mohammed Shami for not fasting during the holy month of Ramzan, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has come out in support of the bowler. Shami was spotted sipping an energy drink during the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia, drawing ire from certain quarters.

Javed Akhtar, known for his forthright opinions, took to social media to praise Shami and dismiss the critics as 'reactionary bigoted idiots.' He lauded Shami's on-field performance and encouraged him to disregard the negative chatter, emphasizing the significance of his role in making the nation proud.

In further cricketing news, the Indian team secured a win in Tuesday's match, making them the first to qualify for the tournament's final against New Zealand. India aims to secure the Champions Trophy title for the third time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

