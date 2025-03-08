Santner's Strategic Insights Ahead of ICC Final Clash with India

In anticipation of the ICC Champions Trophy final against India, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has provided insights into what could influence the outcome, namely Matt Henry's fitness status, the formidable challenge posed by Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy, and the potential implications of the toss at the match venue.

Santner addressed lingering concerns about Henry's fitness, noting the pacer's absence from a recent practice session. He clarified that Henry would undergo a fitness test before a conclusive decision is made. "We'll be heading for training shortly where Matt will have a bowl. We'll assess his condition following the session," Santner revealed during a pre-match press meet.

The Kiwi leader acknowledged the difficulties presented by India's mystery spinner, Varun Chakravarthy. Although some of Santner's squad faced him during the IPL, others encountered him for the first time. "Varun is a world-class bowler with intriguing variations. Our players have now experienced his bowling, which should equip them better for the challenge," Santner said.

Speaking to the nature of the pitch, which has shown varied behavior under lights at the venue, Santner mentioned India's peculiar record of winning despite losing all previous tournament tosses. "Losing the toss hasn't been a disadvantage for India so far, as seen in their winning streak," he remarked.

Reflecting on the semi-final match against Australia, Santner discussed the pitch's changing conditions and its impact on strategy. He pointed out how teams need to adapt quickly to maintain an edge, praising Virat Kohli's effective chase tactics as a prime example of successful adaptation.

Looking forward to the final game, Santner stressed the importance of executing strategies effectively for extended periods, regardless of the toss. "Whether bowling or batting first, we must execute our plans efficiently. We should be prepared for varying pitch conditions and seize opportunities as they arise," he concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)