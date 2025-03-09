Sabalenka's Journey: From Heartbreak to Victory at Indian Wells

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one tennis player, has started to overcome the grief from her Australian Open loss. After her second-round victory at Indian Wells, Sabalenka expressed that she is feeling better and more in control of her game.

The Belarusian star had a moment of frustration earlier in the year, notably after a tough loss to Madison Keys in Melbourne. Despite further setbacks in Qatar and Dubai, Sabalenka found her rhythm at Indian Wells, delivering a commanding performance against McCartney Kessler.

Sabalenka credits this period of reflection and recovery for her improved mindset. As she looks ahead to facing Lucia Bronzetti, Sabalenka embraces the challenges ahead with renewed determination, viewing Indian Wells as an ideal venue for her resurgence.

