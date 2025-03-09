Left Menu

Sabalenka's Journey: From Heartbreak to Victory at Indian Wells

Aryna Sabalenka, after a sorrowful Australian Open loss, feels rejuvenated with a strong win at Indian Wells. The tennis star reflects on the emotional period post-Australia and highlights Indian Wells as a reset opportunity. She prepares for her third-round match with newfound confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 11:52 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one tennis player, has started to overcome the grief from her Australian Open loss. After her second-round victory at Indian Wells, Sabalenka expressed that she is feeling better and more in control of her game.

The Belarusian star had a moment of frustration earlier in the year, notably after a tough loss to Madison Keys in Melbourne. Despite further setbacks in Qatar and Dubai, Sabalenka found her rhythm at Indian Wells, delivering a commanding performance against McCartney Kessler.

Sabalenka credits this period of reflection and recovery for her improved mindset. As she looks ahead to facing Lucia Bronzetti, Sabalenka embraces the challenges ahead with renewed determination, viewing Indian Wells as an ideal venue for her resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

