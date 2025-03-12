Left Menu

Shubman Gill: ICC's Stellar Performer for February

Shubman Gill was awarded the ICC Men's Player of the Month for February after impressive performances in ODIs, including a standout Champions Trophy campaign. He scored 406 runs at an average of 101.50, winning player-of-the-series and contributing significantly to India's victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:06 IST
Shubman Gill: ICC's Stellar Performer for February
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, Indian opener Shubman Gill has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for February. Gill's sensational performances during the Champions Trophy campaign, where he contributed significantly to his team's title win, set him apart from contenders like Australia's Steve Smith and New Zealand's Glenn Phillips.

Throughout the month, Gill amassed 406 runs in five ODIs, boasting an extraordinary average of 101.50 with a strike rate of 94.19. His exceptional form was evident in the 3-0 series victory over England, where he consistently scored over fifty in each match.

Gill's innings included an impressive 112 runs off 102 balls in Ahmedabad. His contributions also continued into the Champions Trophy with crucial knocks of 101* against Bangladesh and 46 against Pakistan, playing a pivotal role in India's opening match victories. This marks the third time Gill has earned the ICC's Player of the Month honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025