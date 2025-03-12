Shubman Gill: ICC's Stellar Performer for February

In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, Indian opener Shubman Gill has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for February. Gill's sensational performances during the Champions Trophy campaign, where he contributed significantly to his team's title win, set him apart from contenders like Australia's Steve Smith and New Zealand's Glenn Phillips.

Throughout the month, Gill amassed 406 runs in five ODIs, boasting an extraordinary average of 101.50 with a strike rate of 94.19. His exceptional form was evident in the 3-0 series victory over England, where he consistently scored over fifty in each match.

Gill's innings included an impressive 112 runs off 102 balls in Ahmedabad. His contributions also continued into the Champions Trophy with crucial knocks of 101* against Bangladesh and 46 against Pakistan, playing a pivotal role in India's opening match victories. This marks the third time Gill has earned the ICC's Player of the Month honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)