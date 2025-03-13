Left Menu

Babar Azam Prioritizes PSL, Skips National T20 Championship

Babar Azam, former Pakistan T20 captain, skips the National T20 Championship to prioritize the Pakistan Super League, citing workload management and upcoming international commitments. Although dropped from the T20 squad for New Zealand, he's retained for ODIs. His return to the national squad hinges on PSL performances.

Babar Azam
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Babar Azam, Pakistan's former T20 captain, has chosen to forgo participation in the National T20 Championship, prioritizing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to workload concerns and looming international obligations.

Despite being dropped from the T20 squad facing New Zealand, Azam, alongside Muhammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah, remains in contention for upcoming ODIs.

According to sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board, Azam's likely return to the national T20 squad will depend heavily on standout performances in the approaching PSL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

