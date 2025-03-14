Lando Norris Leads as Australian Grand Prix Kicks Off

Lando Norris set the pace in the initial practice session for the Australian Grand Prix, remarkably finishing with a lap time of 1:17.252 on Friday. Impressively, this was 0.149 seconds quicker than Williams rival Carlos Sainz. It was a radiant day at Albert Park, but Lewis Hamilton had a forgettable Ferrari debut, placing 12th.

Hamilton expressed difficulty controlling his car, while teammate Charles Leclerc performed better, securing third. Norris's fellow McLaren driver, Oscar Piastri, followed closely in fourth, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen in fifth. Williams indicated strong potential with Sainz leading Sainz and Alex Albon in sixth position.

Challenges were present for several drivers. George Russell faced vehicle understeer and excessive heat concerns, leading to a spin. A collision damaged Oliver Bearman's Haas, while debris-related issues brought challenges for rookie Jack Doohan of Alpine and Liam Lawson of Red Bull, though they rejoined successfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)