Axar Patel: The New Captain Steering Delhi Capitals Ahead

Axar Patel has stepped into the role of captain for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL 2025 season, succeeding Rishabh Pant, who has moved to lead Lucknow Super Giants. Patel, known for his consistent performances, was chosen over veteran KL Rahul, highlighting the franchise's confidence in his leadership capabilities.

Though new to IPL captaincy, Patel's experience is extensive, having led Gujarat in domestic tournaments and served as India's T20I vice-captain. His all-rounder skills were crucial during India's recent victories in international tournaments, showcasing his potential to lead Delhi Capitals with strategic prowess and commendable versatility.

The team's revamped coaching staff includes Kevin Pietersen and Hemang Badani, underlining Delhi Capitals' ambition for the upcoming seasons. Backed by seasoned players like Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Starc, and KL Rahul, Patel's leadership is poised to navigate the team through the competitive landscape of IPL 2025.

