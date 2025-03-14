Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Eye Third Time Charm in WPL Final Against Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals, led by Meg Lanning, are set for their third consecutive WPL final clash against Mumbai Indians. Lanning emphasizes past performances are irrelevant and highlights Shafali Verma’s form as crucial. The Capitals aim to leverage a versatile squad to clinch the title at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals Eye Third Time Charm in WPL Final Against Mumbai Indians
MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur and DC captain Lanning with the WPL trophy. (Photo- Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Capitals are gearing up for a chance at redemption as they face the Mumbai Indians in their third consecutive Women's Premier League (WPL) final. After twice falling just short, the Capitals, under the leadership of Meg Lanning, are determined to secure their first title at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Despite the ups and downs of their campaign, Lanning insists that past results will not dictate the outcome of the final match. Speaking at a press conference, she emphasized the team's focus on performing when it matters most and highlighted the depth of the squad's talent.

A key player to watch will be Shafali Verma, who has been in exceptional form throughout the season. As the leading run-scorer for the Capitals, her performance could prove decisive. Meanwhile, Lanning herself has been a top contributor, adding to the team's chances of success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

