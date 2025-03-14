Left Menu

I Nothewayurthinkin Triumphs at Cheltenham Gold Cup

I Nothewayurthinkin, ridden by Mark Walsh, defeated favorite Galopin Des Champs to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Despite Galopin's strong performance, I Nothewayurthinkin's late surge secured victory, leaving Galopin in second and Gentlemansgame in third. JP McManus's late entry paid off, while the race saw the tragic fall of Corbetts Cross.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:34 IST
In an unexpected twist at the Cheltenham Gold Cup, I Nothewayurthinkin, ridden by Mark Walsh and trained by Gavin Cromwell, emerged victorious, defeating odds-on favorite Galopin Des Champs. The win blocked Galopin's bid for a historic third consecutive victory in the prestigious steeplechase event.

Galopin, initially trailing in sixth, had moved into the lead with just two fences remaining, raising hopes of a record-breaking run. Yet I Nothewayurthinkin, a late entry costing 25,000 pounds, surged ahead at the final stretch, clinching the win by six lengths, leaving fans and connections ecstatic.

The race was marred by tragedy with the fall of Corbetts Cross at the last fence, but trainer Gavin Cromwell remains optimistic about I Nothewayurthinkin's future, hinting at potential participation in the Grand National.

