In an unexpected twist at the Cheltenham Gold Cup, I Nothewayurthinkin, ridden by Mark Walsh and trained by Gavin Cromwell, emerged victorious, defeating odds-on favorite Galopin Des Champs. The win blocked Galopin's bid for a historic third consecutive victory in the prestigious steeplechase event.

Galopin, initially trailing in sixth, had moved into the lead with just two fences remaining, raising hopes of a record-breaking run. Yet I Nothewayurthinkin, a late entry costing 25,000 pounds, surged ahead at the final stretch, clinching the win by six lengths, leaving fans and connections ecstatic.

The race was marred by tragedy with the fall of Corbetts Cross at the last fence, but trainer Gavin Cromwell remains optimistic about I Nothewayurthinkin's future, hinting at potential participation in the Grand National.

(With inputs from agencies.)