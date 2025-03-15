Piastri Dominates Final Practice at Australian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri, the home favorite, delivered a spectacular performance in the final free practice session before the Australian Grand Prix qualifying, placing McLaren at the top of the timesheets. Piastri's impressive lap time outpaced Mercedes' George Russell and made him the fastest driver on the grid at Albert Park.

Despite Red Bull's defending champion Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc's strong performances, technical issues and driver errors marked the practice session. Rookie Oliver Bearman's spin-out brought out the red flag, highlighting the challenges faced by new entrants to Formula 1.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, debuting his season with Ferrari, posted mixed results amidst ongoing adjustments to new car dynamics. Mercedes' young talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull's Liam Lawson faced their own set of difficulties, impacting their practice runs.

