Lando Norris Shocks with Pole at Australian GP

In a history-making qualifying session at the Australian Grand Prix, McLaren's Lando Norris soared to claim pole position, in a remarkable return to form for the legendary team.

Norris, alongside his teammate Oscar Piastri, who clinched the second spot, edged ahead of defending champion Max Verstappen, leaving the Red Bull driver in third place.

With Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set to start in seventh and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton back in eighth, the stage is set for an intriguing race as Norris remains optimistic about McLaren's chances, despite the anticipated challenges.

