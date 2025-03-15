Lando Norris Shocks with Pole at Australian GP
Lando Norris snatched pole position at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, outpacing his teammate Oscar Piastri and taking McLaren to the forefront. Red Bull's Max Verstappen trailed in third, while Ferrari and Mercedes faced struggles in qualifying, with Charles Leclerc seventh and Lewis Hamilton eighth.
In a history-making qualifying session at the Australian Grand Prix, McLaren's Lando Norris soared to claim pole position, in a remarkable return to form for the legendary team.
Norris, alongside his teammate Oscar Piastri, who clinched the second spot, edged ahead of defending champion Max Verstappen, leaving the Red Bull driver in third place.
With Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set to start in seventh and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton back in eighth, the stage is set for an intriguing race as Norris remains optimistic about McLaren's chances, despite the anticipated challenges.
