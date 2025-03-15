Mumbai Walkathon: Journey Beyond Limits with Rao, Avni, and More

The upcoming Mumbai Walkathon is set to highlight remarkable individuals, including 84-year-old walking enthusiast M.R. Rao and five-year-old Avni Juneja. Scheduled for Sunday, March 16, the event will unfold at JVPD Grounds in Juhu.

Participants will traverse a scenic route passing Amitabh Bachchan's residence and continue towards Juhu Beach, showcasing the inclusive spirit of the event. Among the participants, Bhavesh Trivedi, Maharashtra's wheelchair rugby team captain, and record-setting endurance athlete Nihad Panju will push the boundaries of conventional athleticism, appearing as inspirations themselves.

With categories including a 10km Pro Walk, 5km Family Walk, and 3km Fun Walk, the walkathon highlights the myriad benefits of walking, from fitness to weight loss. The event's broad appeal is evident, with high registration numbers from a diverse group of participants, including those celebrating birthdays, and those with prosthetic legs, showcasing resilience and tenacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)