Marc Marquez won the Argentina Grand Prix sprint, leading a podium sweep with his brother Alex finishing second and Francesco Bagnaia third. Marc set a lap record to secure pole position and maintained his lead throughout. This victory increases his lead in the MotoGP championship standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 00:22 IST
Marquez Brothers Dominate Argentina Grand Prix Sprint
Marc Marquez showcased his dominance at the Argentina Grand Prix by winning the Saturday sprint, leading a podium sweep with his younger brother Alex finishing as runner-up and Francesco Bagnaia in third place. Marc's remarkable performance extends his MotoGP championship lead, as he continues his quest for a seventh crown.

After clinching his second pole of the season with a lap record, Marc was unchallenged from start to finish. Alex, riding for Gresini Racing, followed closely but couldn't overtake his brother despite putting up a strong fight. Marc's move to Ducati has posed challenges for Francesco Bagnaia, who finished nearly four seconds behind in third.

Additionally, Johann Zarco gave a commendable performance by setting the fastest lap, marking a boost for Honda. Despite starting poorly, he managed to finish fourth, showcasing resilience. The Marquez brothers' exceptional pace made it difficult for others to keep up, solidifying their commanding presence in the race.

