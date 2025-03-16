Marquez Brothers Dominate Argentina Grand Prix Sprint

Marc Marquez showcased his dominance at the Argentina Grand Prix by winning the Saturday sprint, leading a podium sweep with his younger brother Alex finishing as runner-up and Francesco Bagnaia in third place. Marc's remarkable performance extends his MotoGP championship lead, as he continues his quest for a seventh crown.

After clinching his second pole of the season with a lap record, Marc was unchallenged from start to finish. Alex, riding for Gresini Racing, followed closely but couldn't overtake his brother despite putting up a strong fight. Marc's move to Ducati has posed challenges for Francesco Bagnaia, who finished nearly four seconds behind in third.

Additionally, Johann Zarco gave a commendable performance by setting the fastest lap, marking a boost for Honda. Despite starting poorly, he managed to finish fourth, showcasing resilience. The Marquez brothers' exceptional pace made it difficult for others to keep up, solidifying their commanding presence in the race.

