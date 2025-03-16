Left Menu

Shi Yuqi and An Se-young Triumph at All England Open

Shi Yuqi won the men's singles title against Lee Chia-hao at the All England Open Badminton Championships. An Se-young claimed the women's singles title with a comeback victory over Wang Zhiyi. The thrilling matches showcased skill and endurance, delighting fans at Arena Birmingham.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:34 IST
Shi Yuqi and An Se-young Triumph at All England Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a spectacular showcase of skill and endurance, China's Shi Yuqi defeated Taiwan's Lee Chia-hao to win the men's singles title at the All England Open Badminton Championships. Shi's composed play allowed him to secure victory in straight sets, 21-17, 21-19.

Meanwhile, in the women's singles final, South Korea's An Se-young demonstrated remarkable resilience by overcoming a challenging start against China's Wang Zhiyi. The Olympic champion claimed her second All England Open title after rallying to win 13-21, 21-18, 21-18.

The matches, held at Arena Birmingham, captivated onlookers who rewarded the athletes with standing ovations. Shi and An's victories thrilled the audience, many of whom waved Chinese flags in support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025