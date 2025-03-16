Shi Yuqi and An Se-young Triumph at All England Open

In a spectacular showcase of skill and endurance, China's Shi Yuqi defeated Taiwan's Lee Chia-hao to win the men's singles title at the All England Open Badminton Championships. Shi's composed play allowed him to secure victory in straight sets, 21-17, 21-19.

Meanwhile, in the women's singles final, South Korea's An Se-young demonstrated remarkable resilience by overcoming a challenging start against China's Wang Zhiyi. The Olympic champion claimed her second All England Open title after rallying to win 13-21, 21-18, 21-18.

The matches, held at Arena Birmingham, captivated onlookers who rewarded the athletes with standing ovations. Shi and An's victories thrilled the audience, many of whom waved Chinese flags in support.

