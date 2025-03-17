Inzamam Sounds Alarm on Crisis in Pakistan Cricket

Former Pakistan cricket captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, has raised alarm over the nation's cricketing woes. Addressing media in Lahore, he attributed the two-year slump in performance to persistent administrative blunders.

Inzamam insisted that frequent overhauls in management and players are destabilizing. He urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reassess their strategies and rectify recurring errors.

Highlighting the need for maintaining consistency and player confidence, Inzamam defended top player Babar Azam amid recent challenges and hailed the contributions of 1990s cricket stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)