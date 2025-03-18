Left Menu

Women's Elite Sports Revenue to Soar to $2.35 Billion by 2025

Deloitte projects global revenues for women's elite sports to exceed $2.35 billion in 2025, marking a significant increase from the previous year's $1.88 billion. This growth, driven by commercial, broadcast, and matchday revenues, highlights the expanding commercial appeal and investment opportunities within women's sports on a global scale.

Deloitte has announced that global revenues in women's elite sports are projected to surpass $2.35 billion by 2025, compared to $1.88 billion last year. This substantial growth is attributed to increasing revenues from commercial, broadcast, and matchday sources, demonstrating a 240% rise over four years.

This year's revenue breakdown is predicted to see commercial income accounting for 54%, with broadcast and matchday revenues contributing 25% and 21% respectively. According to the report, basketball and football will continue to be the highest revenue-generating women's sports, at 44% and 35% respectively by 2025.

The growth in women's sports has been remarkable, as various competitions and athletes yield significant returns. The sector's commercial appeal has surged, emphasizing the need for strategic investment to sustain and capitalize on the growing opportunities in the global market.

