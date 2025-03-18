Dodgers Delight Tokyo: Historic MLB Season Opener in Japan

The Los Angeles Dodgers traveled far to deliver a historic season opener, clinching a 4-1 victory against the Chicago Cubs in front of Tokyo's enthusiastic crowd. The game, marked by the presence of Shohei Ohtani and two other Japanese stars, made the Dodgers the home team for local fans.

This marked the greatest representation of Japanese players at an MLB season opener in Japan, with a starting pitcher showdown between countrymen Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanaga. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts applauded the event, emphasizing its significance for both Japanese and American baseball.

The vibrant atmosphere at the Tokyo Dome was a testament to the cross-cultural fanbase. With tickets selling out rapidly, fans like Austin Olson and Amy Heidt traveled from afar to witness this landmark event firsthand. The Dodgers and Cubs face off again in Tokyo before heading back to the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)