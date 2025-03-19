Airtel Boosts Connectivity for IPL at Chepauk Stadium
Bharti Airtel has enhanced its network at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, coinciding with the start of the IPL season. The upgrades include six macro sites and 12 cells, ensuring improved connectivity for attending spectators. The efforts aim to provide fans with seamless communication during matches.
- Country:
- India
Bharti Airtel, a major player in the telecom industry, has announced significant upgrades to its network infrastructure at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, just in time for the IPL season set to kick off later this week.
In preparation for the influx of fans, the company has improved voice and data connectivity by enhancing four existing sites and deploying six new macro sites and 12 cells within the stadium. Additionally, a portable 'Cell on Wheels' has been installed to ensure robust coverage.
As cricket enthusiasts gear up for the tournament, Airtel's CEO for Tamil Nadu, Tarun Virmani, expressed confidence that the strengthened network would handle the anticipated volume, allowing customers to enjoy uninterrupted communication as they share and capture the excitement of the matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Airtel
- IPL
- network
- connectivity
- Chepauk
- stadium
- telecom
- upgrades
- matches
- spectators
ALSO READ
Jio Platforms Partners with Tech Giants to Launch Open Telecom AI Revolution
Transforming Networks: Jio's Revolutionary Open Telecom AI Platform
Tech Mahindra Unveils AI-Driven LLM for Telecom Transformation
Telecom Fraud Prevention: Government's Strides Towards Securing Digital Communication
Imran Khan Rejects Stadium Renaming in His Honor