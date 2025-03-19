Airtel Boosts Connectivity for IPL at Chepauk Stadium

Bharti Airtel, a major player in the telecom industry, has announced significant upgrades to its network infrastructure at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, just in time for the IPL season set to kick off later this week.

In preparation for the influx of fans, the company has improved voice and data connectivity by enhancing four existing sites and deploying six new macro sites and 12 cells within the stadium. Additionally, a portable 'Cell on Wheels' has been installed to ensure robust coverage.

As cricket enthusiasts gear up for the tournament, Airtel's CEO for Tamil Nadu, Tarun Virmani, expressed confidence that the strengthened network would handle the anticipated volume, allowing customers to enjoy uninterrupted communication as they share and capture the excitement of the matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)