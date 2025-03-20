Left Menu

Milan Cortina Gears Up for a Thrilling 2026 Winter Olympics

Milan Cortina has received confirmation from the International Olympic Committee regarding its readiness for the 2026 Winter Games. After initial delays, significant progress has been made, notably with the sliding centre. The commitment of both public and private partners has ensured preparations are back on track.

Updated: 20-03-2025 14:49 IST
Milan Cortina, originally plagued with uncertainties regarding its 2026 Winter Games preparations, has earned the approval of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Significant progress has been reported, particularly concerning the sliding centre, crucial for events like bobsleigh, skeleton, and luge.

At the 144th IOC session, Milan Cortina's CEO Andrea Varnier assured attendees of the fast-paced developments at the sliding centre. The upcoming pre-homologation session highlights the advances, a turnaround credited to the diligent efforts of SIMICO and vital cooperation with global sports bodies.

Outgoing IOC President Thomas Bach expressed his satisfaction, noting the report dispelled previous concerns about construction timelines. Alternatives were in place, like Lake Placid in the U.S., but confidence is now high that Milan Cortina will deliver a spectacular Winter Games.

