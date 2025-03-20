Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Kirsty Coventry's Historic IOC Presidency

Kirsty Coventry made history by being elected as the first woman and African president of the International Olympic Committee, succeeding Thomas Bach. Coventry secured 49 out of 97 votes, surpassing competitors Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. and Sebastian Coe. Her presidency marks a significant milestone in the IOC's 130-year history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:34 IST
Kirsty Coventry has been elected as the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), becoming the first woman and African to hold this prestigious position in its 130-year existence. Her victory represents a landmark moment for both women's and African leadership in global sports administration.

Coventry secured her win in a decisive single round of voting, gathering 49 out of the 97 possible votes. Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. earned 28 votes, while Britain's Sebastian Coe, previously seen as a strong contender, received eight votes. Other candidates included David Lappartient, Prince Feisal, Johan Eliasch, and Morinari Watanabe.

In her acceptance speech, Coventry expressed her gratitude and commitment to leading the IOC with pride and integrity. Her election is seen as a transformative shift, signaling a stronger and more inclusive movement within international sports governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

