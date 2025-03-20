Left Menu

Kirsty Coventry: Shattering Ceilings as IOC's First Female President

Kirsty Coventry becomes the new president of the International Olympic Committee, the first woman and African to hold this influential position. Overcoming a competitive election, her presidency marks a continuation of Thomas Bach’s policy of gender parity, steering the Olympic movement towards future events and addressing international diplomatic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Costanavarino | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:50 IST
Kirsty Coventry: Shattering Ceilings as IOC's First Female President

Kirsty Coventry has been elected as the first female president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), breaking significant barriers as both a woman and an African. Her election brings youthful dynamism to the role, previously controlled by Thomas Bach, who endorsed her candidacy without voting rights.

In a tightly contested race, Coventry emerged victorious among seven candidates, securing the necessary majority on the first ballot—an unexpected turn in an election expected to take multiple rounds. Her win aligns with Bach's gender parity vision, reinforcing his legacy as he concludes his 12-year tenure.

Coventry faces substantial challenges, including engaging diplomatically with international leaders and securing future Olympic hosts. Her presidency begins unobtrusively on June 23, Olympic Day, marking a new chapter for an organization poised to generate significant revenue and navigate strong political waters under her leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025