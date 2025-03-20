Left Menu

Shakib Al Hasan Cleared to Bowl After Remedial Action Success

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is cleared to resume bowling in the County Championship and The Hundred following the ECB's approval of his revised bowling action. Previously suspended, he now returns after substantial remedial work and passing new assessments, marking a crucial milestone in his storied career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:57 IST
Shakib Al Hasan Cleared to Bowl After Remedial Action Success
Shakib Al Hasan (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been granted permission to resume bowling duties in the County Championship and The Hundred, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The decision follows the corrective adjustments made to his bowling action which had been previously deemed illegal.

Shakib initially faced suspension from both domestic and international bowling duties after his action was reported during a County Championship game in September 2024. Despite an extensive 20-year career without previous issues, the scrutiny of his bowling style emerged during his time with Surrey against Somerset.

Undeterred by setbacks, Shakib diligently undertook remedial work, leading to successful assessments at Loughborough University. The recent clearance from the ECB, aligning with ICC regulations, allows the seasoned cricketer to rejoin competitive cricket, signaling a pivotal resurgence in his professional journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025