Shakib Al Hasan Cleared to Bowl After Remedial Action Success

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been granted permission to resume bowling duties in the County Championship and The Hundred, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The decision follows the corrective adjustments made to his bowling action which had been previously deemed illegal.

Shakib initially faced suspension from both domestic and international bowling duties after his action was reported during a County Championship game in September 2024. Despite an extensive 20-year career without previous issues, the scrutiny of his bowling style emerged during his time with Surrey against Somerset.

Undeterred by setbacks, Shakib diligently undertook remedial work, leading to successful assessments at Loughborough University. The recent clearance from the ECB, aligning with ICC regulations, allows the seasoned cricketer to rejoin competitive cricket, signaling a pivotal resurgence in his professional journey.

