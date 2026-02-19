Left Menu

Pakistani Cricketers Face Exclusion from The Hundred Due to IPL Ties

Pakistani cricketers are likely to miss contracts in upcoming The Hundred season, as IPL-affiliated franchises reportedly avoid them. Despite rising player salaries, tensions between India and Pakistan limit opportunities for these players. The ECB emphasizes fairness, but IPL-linked teams continue to exclude Pakistani players.

In a concerning development for cricket fans, Pakistani cricketers may not feature in upcoming contracts with IPL-owned franchises in The Hundred. Reports suggest these teams have chosen to exclude them for next month's player auction.

The season, running from July 21 to August 16, promises increased player salaries thanks to private investments. Unfortunately, Pakistani players seem sidelined from this financial boost due to ongoing strained diplomatic relations with India.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had hoped for fairness and equality across leagues. However, the reality, influenced by IPL affiliations, appears to contradict these principles.

