Hamilton Makes History: Ferrari Takes Pole for China's F1 Sprint

Lewis Hamilton secured Ferrari's first pole position in a Formula One sprint race this season, setting a record at the Shanghai International Circuit. Joining him at the front row is Red Bull's Max Verstappen. This pole marks Hamilton's first since his move from Mercedes to Ferrari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:04 IST
Lewis Hamilton made history on Friday as he put Ferrari on pole position for the first Formula One sprint race of the season in China, clocking a record time at the Shanghai International Circuit. Red Bull's reigning champion, Max Verstappen, will join Hamilton on the front row.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, who has not secured a pole since transitioning from Mercedes to Ferrari in January. Hamilton's best lap was timed at one minute 30.849 seconds, the fastest ever around the Shanghai track, narrowly beating Verstappen, who was just 0.018 seconds slower.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri claimed the third position for Saturday's race, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured fourth. George Russell of Mercedes qualified fifth, and McLaren's championship leader, Lando Norris, will start in sixth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

