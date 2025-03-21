Diksha Dagar Shines at Ford Women's Open Amidst Challenging Conditions
Diksha Dagar impressively finished tied-sixth with a 7-under after two rounds at the Ford Women’s Open, despite facing strong competition. Mimi Rhodes and Sara Kouskova currently lead, while other notable performances include Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth making strong showings. The competition faced interruptions due to inclement weather in New South Wales.
Diksha Dagar delivered a solid performance at the Ford Women's Open, maintaining a 7-under score to secure a sixth-place tie after two rounds in Wollongong. Both England's Mimi Rhodes and Sara Kouskova from the Czech Republic lead with a shared 12-under score.
Rising stars Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth also made the cut, standing at tied-19th with a 3-under after completing 36 holes. Avani showcased her talent with multiple birdies despite a few setbacks during her round at the challenging course.
Weather interruptions tested the players' resilience, as Rhodes carded a course-record 62 with 10 birdies despite a delay, while Kouskova's bogey-free 63 highlights her formidable presence in the tournament.
