Diksha Dagar Shines at Ford Women's Open Amidst Challenging Conditions

Diksha Dagar delivered a solid performance at the Ford Women's Open, maintaining a 7-under score to secure a sixth-place tie after two rounds in Wollongong. Both England's Mimi Rhodes and Sara Kouskova from the Czech Republic lead with a shared 12-under score.

Rising stars Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth also made the cut, standing at tied-19th with a 3-under after completing 36 holes. Avani showcased her talent with multiple birdies despite a few setbacks during her round at the challenging course.

Weather interruptions tested the players' resilience, as Rhodes carded a course-record 62 with 10 birdies despite a delay, while Kouskova's bogey-free 63 highlights her formidable presence in the tournament.

