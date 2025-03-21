Thrilling Victories at the World Indoor Athletics Championships

In a dazzling display of athleticism at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing, Britain's Jeremiah Azu dazzled with a gold medal win in the men's 60 metres, posting an impressive 6.49-second finish. Australian Lachlan Kennedy was narrowly edged out, and South Africa's Akani Simbine took bronze.

Italy's Andy Diaz Hernandez captured the crowd's attention, securing the triple jump gold with a world-leading leap of 17.80m. Diaz Hernandez, who broke the Italian record, strategically chose to conserve energy by limiting his attempts after a phenomenal first jump.

The championships also witnessed South Korea's Woo Sang-hyeok claim his second world indoor high jump title, outperforming his competitors. Meanwhile, Canada's Sarah Mitton fiercely defended her women's shot put title, delivering a decisive 20.48m throw in a competitive final.

(With inputs from agencies.)