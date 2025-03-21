Thrilling Victories at the World Indoor Athletics Championships
The World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing saw stunning performances, with Britain's Jeremiah Azu winning the men's 60m, Italy's Andy Diaz Hernandez stealing the show in the triple jump, and South Korea's Woo Sang-hyeok claiming high jump gold. Canada's Sarah Mitton triumphed in the women's shot put.
In a dazzling display of athleticism at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing, Britain's Jeremiah Azu dazzled with a gold medal win in the men's 60 metres, posting an impressive 6.49-second finish. Australian Lachlan Kennedy was narrowly edged out, and South Africa's Akani Simbine took bronze.
Italy's Andy Diaz Hernandez captured the crowd's attention, securing the triple jump gold with a world-leading leap of 17.80m. Diaz Hernandez, who broke the Italian record, strategically chose to conserve energy by limiting his attempts after a phenomenal first jump.
The championships also witnessed South Korea's Woo Sang-hyeok claim his second world indoor high jump title, outperforming his competitors. Meanwhile, Canada's Sarah Mitton fiercely defended her women's shot put title, delivering a decisive 20.48m throw in a competitive final.
