Japan's Lofty World Cup Ambitions: Aiming for History

After a joyful celebration for qualifying for their eighth consecutive World Cup finals, Japan is now setting their sights on becoming the first Asian team to win the prestigious trophy.

The Samurai Blue secured their place in the 2026 finals with a 2-0 victory over Bahrain, joining co-hosts the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Drawn into one of Asia's toughest groups, including World Cup regulars Saudi Arabia and Australia, Japan has excelled with six wins and a draw so far.

With a squad increasingly filled with Europe-based talents, Japan's ambitions go beyond just participation. The domestic J-League's professional growth since 1993 has contributed significantly to the national team's success, as they aim to surpass South Korea's best performance of reaching the 2002 semi-finals on home soil.

