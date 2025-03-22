Emerging Stars Shine in Senior Women's Challenger Trophy 2025
The BCCI has announced the squads for the Senior Women's Multi-Day Challenger Trophy in Dehradun. The tournament will run from March 25 to April 8, featuring four teams. While notable players are missing, emerging talents like Kashvee Gautam have been included, showcasing the future of women's cricket in India.
- Country:
- India
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the squads for the Senior Women's Multi-Day Challenger Trophy, set to occur in Dehradun from March 25 to April 8, 2025. The competition will host four teams and aims to spotlight new talents in the nation's cricket scene.
Absent from the roster are major names such as India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. However, emerging talents, including Kashvee Gautam, are set to participate, signaling a promising talent pipeline for Indian women's cricket.
The competition structure includes Team A led by Minnu Mani, Team B headed by Harleen Deol, Team C captained by Jemima Rodrigues, and Team D guided by Sneh Rana. The matchups are anticipated to offer a platform for the development and recognition of upcoming cricket talents across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian cricket team played wonderfully through the tournament; congratulations to our team for splendid display: PM Modi.
Tournament Thrills and Surprises: A Roundup of Sports Headlines
Achanta Sharath Kamal Announces Farewell Tournament at Chennai
BNP Paribas Extends Title Sponsorship of Indian Wells Tennis Tournament
Sports Highlights: From NFL Signings to NCAA Tournament Drama