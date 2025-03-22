Emerging Stars Shine in Senior Women's Challenger Trophy 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the squads for the Senior Women's Multi-Day Challenger Trophy, set to occur in Dehradun from March 25 to April 8, 2025. The competition will host four teams and aims to spotlight new talents in the nation's cricket scene.

Absent from the roster are major names such as India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. However, emerging talents, including Kashvee Gautam, are set to participate, signaling a promising talent pipeline for Indian women's cricket.

The competition structure includes Team A led by Minnu Mani, Team B headed by Harleen Deol, Team C captained by Jemima Rodrigues, and Team D guided by Sneh Rana. The matchups are anticipated to offer a platform for the development and recognition of upcoming cricket talents across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)