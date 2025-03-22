Records on the Brink: MI vs CSK in IPL 2025 Showdown

The Indian Premier League 2025 is set to witness a monumental clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, both of whom are five-time champions. This eagerly awaited encounter, dubbed 'El Clasico' in cricketing circles, promises not only high-stakes action but a chance for several players to etch their names into the record books.

Chennai's legendary captain MS Dhoni is on the brink of becoming the franchise's highest run-scorer, trailing Suresh Raina by just 19 runs. Meanwhile, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is poised to make CSK history by becoming their leading wicket-taker if he claims eight more scalps, potentially surpassing Dwayne Bravo's record.

For Mumbai, Rohit Sharma is set to become the league's second-most-capped player with an impressive 258 matches, and is 142 runs away from surpassing Shikhar Dhawan for the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history. Sunday's game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium will be a defining moment for these cricket giants and their star-studded line-ups.

(With inputs from agencies.)