Records on the Brink: MI vs CSK in IPL 2025 Showdown

As Mumbai Indians gear up to face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025, several records are poised to be shattered. The titanic clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium features key players approaching major milestones, setting the stage for another unforgettable 'El Clasico' in cricket history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:29 IST
CSK and MI players shaking hand after the match (Image: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Premier League 2025 is set to witness a monumental clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, both of whom are five-time champions. This eagerly awaited encounter, dubbed 'El Clasico' in cricketing circles, promises not only high-stakes action but a chance for several players to etch their names into the record books.

Chennai's legendary captain MS Dhoni is on the brink of becoming the franchise's highest run-scorer, trailing Suresh Raina by just 19 runs. Meanwhile, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is poised to make CSK history by becoming their leading wicket-taker if he claims eight more scalps, potentially surpassing Dwayne Bravo's record.

For Mumbai, Rohit Sharma is set to become the league's second-most-capped player with an impressive 258 matches, and is 142 runs away from surpassing Shikhar Dhawan for the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history. Sunday's game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium will be a defining moment for these cricket giants and their star-studded line-ups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

