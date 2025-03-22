Left Menu

Ajinkya Rahane Shines, But Krunal Pandya's Spell Sinks KKR

Ajinkya Rahane impressed with a quick 56 in his captaincy debut for Kolkata Knight Riders, but Krunal Pandya's crucial spell led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to restrict KKR to 174/8. Despite a strong start with Sunil Narine, KKR faltered in the middle overs and faced disciplined bowling in the death overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:33 IST
Ajinkya Rahane
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling IPL opener, Ajinkya Rahane made a grand impact as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring a rapid 56 off 31 balls, his first T20I in six years.

Krunal Pandya's strategic three-wicket haul proved pivotal, frustrating KKR's hopes of crossing the 200-mark by restricting them to 174/8.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru were aided by disciplined bowling performances, particularly from Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma, to shackle KKR in the decisive closing overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

