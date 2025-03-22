Kohli's Heroics Lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Victory Over Kolkata

In a triumphant launch to their new Indian Premier League season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated title-holders Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. The victory was anchored by stellar performances from Virat Kohli and Phil Salt.

Opening the chase for 175, Kohli's 59 not out and Salt's rapid 56 led the charge, followed by contributions from Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone. The former Kolkata player Salt gave the innings an explosive start, helping Bengaluru clinch the win in just 16.2 overs.

Despite Ajinkya Rahane's aggressive captaincy and batting display for Kolkata, disruptions by Krunal Pandya's tight bowling restricted them to 174-8. Josh Hazlewood's return to form was a highlight, as his early dismissal of Quinton de Kock set the tone for Bengaluru's dominant play.

(With inputs from agencies.)