Shardul Thakur's IPL Comeback with Lucknow Super Giants

Shardul Thakur returns to the IPL, joining Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for injured Mohsin Khan. With significant experience in IPL and international cricket, Thakur's entry strengthens LSG. Mohsin is currently rehabilitating from an ACL tear, while Thakur seamlessly transitions from his previous commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 11:25 IST
Shardul Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

After remaining unsold initially, seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur has made a noteworthy return to the Indian Premier League (IPL). He joins the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a strategic replacement for left-arm fast bowler Mohsin Khan, who is sidelined due to injury.

Under the leadership of new captain Rishabh Pant, LSG is set to commence their campaign against Delhi Capitals on Monday. In a statement, the IPL emphasized Thakur's established credentials, having an accomplished record across formats for India, and highlighted his signing from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) at his base price of INR 2 crore.

Thakur, currently with the LSG squad in Visakhapatnam, showcases impressive IPL experience, playing 95 matches across five franchises. Despite his recent plays in the Ranji Trophy and plans to join Essex, Thakur had prioritized potential IPL opportunities, now fulfilled with LSG. Meanwhile, Mohsin, facing an ACL tear, pursues rehabilitation in hopes of an early return with dedicated support staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

