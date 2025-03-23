Left Menu

Priyanka Goswami Sets New National Record in Women's Race Walk

Commonwealth Games medallist Priyanka Goswami set a new national record in the 35km women's race walk during the Dudinska 50 competition in Slovakia. She clocked 2:56:34, surpassing the previous national record. Goswami is a two-time Olympian and also holds the national record for the 20km race walk.

Commonwealth Games medallist race walker Priyanka Goswami shattered a national record in the women's 35km event at the Dudinska 50 in Slovakia. This prestigious World Athletics Race Walking Tour Gold Label meet saw Goswami finish 11th with a record time of 2:56:34.

Goswami, a two-time Olympian, bettered the previous national mark of 2:57:54 set by Manju Rani. Earlier in the competition, Ecuador's Paula Milena Torres emerged victorious with a time of 2:44:26, while Kimberly García from Peru and Poland's Katarzyna Zdziebło secured the second and third spots respectively.

Priyanka also holds the 20km race walk national record of 1:28:45 achieved in 2021. She won silver for her 10,000km race walk event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Elsewhere, fellow national record holder Akashdeep Singh finished sixth in the men's 20km event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

