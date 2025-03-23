Left Menu

Piastri Triumphs in Dramatic McLaren One-Two at Chinese Grand Prix

Australian driver Oscar Piastri secured a triumphant victory at the Chinese Grand Prix for McLaren, leading a one-two finish with teammate Lando Norris. The race saw Ferrari disqualified, extending Piastri's and McLaren's winning streak. Mercedes' George Russell finished third, while Max Verstappen ended in fourth place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:50 IST
Piastri Triumphs in Dramatic McLaren One-Two at Chinese Grand Prix
Piastri

Australian race driver Oscar Piastri roared to victory, capturing the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix for McLaren in a stunning one-two finish. This triumph follows a challenging start to the season, with Ferrari facing disqualification and teammate Lando Norris fighting brake issues to secure second place.

The adrenaline-filled race witnessed Mercedes' George Russell clinch third place, as Max Verstappen of Red Bull settled for fourth. Notably, Ferrari's competitive day was marred by disqualifications, impacting drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton after failing post-race technical checks.

Piastri's pole-to-win performance denied Norris a consecutive victory streak for McLaren. The young Australian, displaying skill and composure, expressed pride over communication with his team while managing to hold his ground, reflecting McLaren's dominant form this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025