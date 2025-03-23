Piastri Triumphs in Dramatic McLaren One-Two at Chinese Grand Prix

Australian race driver Oscar Piastri roared to victory, capturing the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix for McLaren in a stunning one-two finish. This triumph follows a challenging start to the season, with Ferrari facing disqualification and teammate Lando Norris fighting brake issues to secure second place.

The adrenaline-filled race witnessed Mercedes' George Russell clinch third place, as Max Verstappen of Red Bull settled for fourth. Notably, Ferrari's competitive day was marred by disqualifications, impacting drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton after failing post-race technical checks.

Piastri's pole-to-win performance denied Norris a consecutive victory streak for McLaren. The young Australian, displaying skill and composure, expressed pride over communication with his team while managing to hold his ground, reflecting McLaren's dominant form this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)