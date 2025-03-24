Left Menu

Alexandra Eala and Djokovic Shine at Miami Open

At the Miami Open, 19-year-old Alexandra Eala upset American champion Madison Keys, advancing to face Spanish 10th seed Paula Badosa. Iga Swiatek continued her impressive streak, reaching the WTA 1000 event's last 16 for the 25th time. Djokovic set a new record with his 411th ATP Masters 1000 win.

Alexandra Eala, a 19-year-old wild card from the Philippines, caused a major upset at the Miami Open by defeating American champion Madison Keys in straight sets. This victory marks Eala's second triumph over a Grand Slam champion at this tournament, having already toppled Jelena Ostapenko.

Meanwhile, top players continued to shine at the Miami Open. Iga Swiatek maintained her dominance by reaching the last 16 of a WTA 1000 event for the 25th consecutive time, overcoming Belgian Elise Mertens in two hard-fought sets. On the men's side, Novak Djokovic made history with his 411th ATP Masters 1000 match win, further solidifying his legendary status.

Up next, Eala will face Spanish 10th seed Paula Badosa, while Djokovic continues his quest for a record seventh Miami title against Italian Lorenzo Musetti. The thrilling matches continue to captivate audiences, showcasing both emerging talents and veteran prowess on the court.

