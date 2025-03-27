Alessia Russo Leads Arsenal's Thrilling Comeback in Women's Champions League

Alessia Russo spearheaded Arsenal's remarkable comeback in the women's Champions League, scoring twice as the Gunners overcame Real Madrid 3-0 to reach the semi-finals. The London team, trailing by two goals from the first leg, struck three times within the first 15 minutes of the second half to secure a 3-2 aggregate win, setting up a challenging semi-final against Olympique Lyonnais.

Russo initiated the scoring immediately after halftime, converting a precise pass from Chloe Kelly. Mariona Caldentey doubled the advantage with a header in the 48th minute. Russo then delivered a stunning half-volley in the 59th minute to clinch the lead, while also enduring the frustration of having two potential hat-trick goals disallowed for offside.

Meanwhile, the only significant threats from Real Madrid occurred late in the first half, with Filippa Angeldahl's shot being expertly saved by Arsenal's goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar. Linda Caicedo nearly forced extra time with a last-minute attempt, but Van Domselaar thwarted the effort, confirming Arsenal's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)