Quinton de Kock's Masterclass Boosts KKR to Victory over Royals

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson hailed Quinton de Kock's stellar performance as Kolkata Knight Riders secured an 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. De Kock's unbeaten 97 thrived against the Royals' bowlers, providing KKR with confidence and exposing Rajasthan's spin attack weaknesses.

Quinton de Kock's Masterclass Boosts KKR to Victory over Royals
Quinton de Kock (Photo: @ipl/X) . Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling display of mastery, Quinton de Kock propelled Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a commanding 8-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson lauded de Kock's outstanding innings as a standout moment in the tournament, marking their conversation on Jio Hotstar.

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium witnessed a batting virtuoso performance from de Kock, who navigated the Royals' bowling attack with precision and elegance, securing KKR's first win of the season. His 97 off 61 deliveries highlighted his ability to dismantle and dictate the pace against hapless opponents.

De Kock capped off the 152-run chase by launching a pull shot off Jofra Archer, sending the ball into the stands. Shane Watson emphasized the significance of de Kock's contribution, highlighting KKR's newfound confidence from their middle order, while pointing out Rajasthan's struggle against KKR's superior spin attack as a crucial factor in their defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

