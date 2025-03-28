Chelsea Triumphs: Epic Comeback in Women’s Champions League

Chelsea's women's team delivered an exhilarating performance on Thursday, overcoming a two-goal first-leg deficit to defeat Manchester City 3-0 in the Champions League quarter-finals. This victory secured them a 3-2 aggregate win and earned a spot in the prestigious semi-finals.

The thrilling comeback began in the 14th minute when Lucy Bronze's shot hit the post, allowing Sandy Baltimore to capitalize on the rebound, giving Chelsea an early lead. Sonia Bompastor's side continued to dominate as Nathalie Bjorn scored from Baltimore's corner in the 38th minute, and Mayra Ramirez further cemented their lead five minutes later.

Having faced Manchester City four times in a month, including a League Cup final win, Chelsea now prepares for a semi-final match against Barcelona. The Spanish team thrashed VfL Wolfsburg 6-1 on Thursday, securing a 10-2 aggregate victory to advance.

