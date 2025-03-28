Left Menu

Thrilling Battles Unfold at Hero Indian Open

Indian golfers, led by Gaganjeet Bhullar, excelled at the Hero Indian Open, making the cut alongside defending champion Keita Nakajima, who shares the lead with Eugenio Chacarra. Nakajima's remarkable front nine with seven birdies highlights his performance. The tournament showcases a fierce competition, promising an exciting weekend ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:07 IST
The Hero Indian Open witnessed thrilling action as Indian golfers, headed by Gaganjeet Bhullar, made the cut, joining defending champion Keita Nakajima at the top. Nakajima's stunning performance in the front nine, where he carded seven birdies, set the stage for a gripping contest with Spain's Eugenio Chacarra.

Besides Bhullar, several Indian players, including Aman Raj, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, OP Chouhan, and Shiv Kapur, showcased remarkable performances. The challenging DLF Golf and Country Club lived up to its reputation, testing even the most skilled competitors as Nakajima and Chacarra battled toe-to-toe.

Nakajima's resilience shone through as he navigated the back nine, maintaining his poise amidst rising competition. His strategic plays and pivotal birdies ensured he stayed tied for the lead, promising an intense fight for the title over the weekend. Golf enthusiasts are eagerly watching as the tournament progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

