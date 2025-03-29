Stunning Upsets and Moves Shake Up the Sports World

The sports world erupted in excitement with thrilling updates today. In basketball, Josh Giddey clinched a dramatic victory for the Chicago Bulls against the Los Angeles Lakers with a miracle shot at the buzzer. Despite trailing behind in the fourth quarter, the Bulls managed to overturn the scores, ending the Lakers' chance for a win.

In tennis, Russian-born player Daria Kasatkina announced she would now represent Australia. Her permanent residency application has been accepted, allowing her to officially compete under Australia's banner, as Russian and Belarusian athletes face restrictions following the Ukraine invasion.

Football also saw significant changes as veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs signs with the New England Patriots. The high-profile addition promises a dynamic edge to the team, with Diggs' impressive track record of six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons marking him as a key player to watch in the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)