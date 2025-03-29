Controversy Erupts: FIFA's Decision to Exclude Leon from Club World Cup

The exclusion of the Mexican team Leon from the upcoming Club World Cup has sparked outrage among fans and players. Captain James Rodriguez and coach Eduardo Berizzo are calling on FIFA to reconsider their decision, citing the longstanding multi-club ownership in Mexican soccer.

Leon was disqualified for breaching regulations concerning multi-club ownership. Both Leon and fellow club Pachuca qualified for the tournament but share the same owner, Grupo Pachuca. In protest, the team plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, seeking a reversal of FIFA's decision before the tournament begins.

Andres Guardado, Leon's midfielder, criticized both rival teams eager to replace Leon and FIFA's ruling as unjust. With multi-club ownership prevalent within the Mexican league, it raises questions over FIFA's enforcement of such rules ahead of a prestigious tournament.

