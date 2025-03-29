Left Menu

India's White-Ball Triumph: A Journey of Transformation and Dominance

India's white-ball cricket strategy has evolved remarkably since their 2022 T20 World Cup exit. Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, they've achieved 23 wins in 24 ICC tournament matches. Despite challenges, this transformation highlights their resilient and strategic approach to international cricket, earning the team widespread respect and admiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:54 IST
Rohit Sharma. (Photo: ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's transformation in white-ball cricket has been both significant and strategic. Following their 2022 T20 World Cup exit, Captain Rohit Sharma spearheaded a shift in approach, setting clear expectations for his players.

Reflecting on the semifinal loss to England, Sharma emphasized the importance of clarity and freedom within the squad, allowing players to perform without fear. This mindset change has yielded impressive results, with India winning 23 out of 24 matches in their last three ICC tournaments.

Despite this success, the team's journey hasn't been without challenges. Still, these ups and downs have made their achievements even more remarkable. Sharma celebrated his teammates' resilience and contributions, recognizing their impressive run as deserving of respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

