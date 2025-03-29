Inter Kashi FC Poised for Historic ISL Promotion

Inter Kashi Football Club stands on the brink of an unprecedented achievement as they close in on securing promotion to the elite Indian Super League (ISL). Currently placed second in the I-League behind Churchill Brothers FC Goa, their upcoming match on Sunday, March 30, could be the clinching moment of their season, according to a statement from the club.

In just two years since entering the I-League, Inter Kashi FC has outperformed expectations, unveiling a strategic and dynamic brand of football. Under the stewardship of Antonio Lopez Habas, the most decorated coach in ISL history, the team has demonstrated tactical brilliance and dominance on the field. The club has not only shaken up the league but has also elevated the overall standard of competition.

The arrival of Antonio Lopez Habas, a two-time ISL-winning coach, marked the club's ambitious goal of bringing top-tier football expertise to the I-League. The team has also attracted elite international and ISL-experienced players, including Joni Kauko, Sumeet Passi, Arindam Bhattacharya, Sarthak Golui, and Narayan Das, all sharing the club's vision of securing ISL promotion. Beyond their senior team's remarkable rise, Inter Kashi FC is the first professional football club from Uttar Pradesh, exhibiting a complete football development framework.

Within just 1.5 years, they have established a thriving academy with U-13, U-15, U-17, women's team, and senior men's team, setting a new benchmark for grassroots football in India. The club has played a pivotal role in fostering young Indian talent, with emerging stars like Tomba Singh, Bikash Singh, and Edmund Lalrindika making their presence felt.

In a noteworthy milestone, Edmund recently became the first I-League player selected for the Indian national team, underscoring the club's commitment to nurturing future talent. Vinod Dugar, Chairman of Inter Kashi FC, highlighted the club's extraordinary journey, stating, 'This is a defining moment not just for our club, but for Indian football. In just two years, we have built a strong foundation, attracted world-class talent, and created a pathway for young players to shine.'

Dugar emphasized their vision to raise the standards of the I-League and put Uttar Pradesh on the national football map. With Antonio Lopez Habas leading and a dedicated squad, they are confident in achieving the ultimate goal of ISL promotion, marking just the beginning of a new era for Indian football, as expressed in a club release.

