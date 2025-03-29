Left Menu

Sai Sudharsan Shines with Record-Breaking Knock in IPL Clash Against MI

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan lit up the IPL with a stunning 63-run contribution against Mumbai Indians. Notably, he achieved historic powerplay statistics. Sudharsan now amasses 137 runs as the second-highest scorer of IPL 2025, boasting a 68.50 average and a striking 167.07 rate, underscoring his ascendant form.

Updated: 29-03-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:49 IST
Sai Sudharsan Shines with Record-Breaking Knock in IPL Clash Against MI
Sai Sudharsan. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Titans' rising star Sai Sudharsan dazzled the Indian Premier League (IPL) once again, hammering a scintillating half-century against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad. His 63 off 41 balls included four boundaries and two sixes, registering a strike rate of 153.66, further underlining his consistency this season.

This exceptional innings adds to his growing reputation after a sublime 74-run performance against PBKS. With 137 runs in IPL 2025, Sudharsan ranks as the second-highest scorer, maintaining a staggering average of 68.50 and a strike rate of 167.07. CricViz Analyst highlighted his powerplay efficiency, with an unparalleled average of 110.

In recent IPL outings, Sudharsan amassed 395 runs at an average of 79.00, including a century and four fifties. Against MI, his efforts, alongside Shubman Gill's and Jos Buttler's substantial partnerships, propelled GT to a sturdy start before a late-phase collapse. Despite this, MI's Hardik Pandya proved pivotal with the ball, contributing 2/29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

