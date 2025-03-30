Ilia Malinin's Quad God Conquest: A Dazzling Display at World Championships
U.S. skater Ilia Malinin clinched his second world title with an impressive six quadruple jumps in Boston, setting the stage for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics. Despite narrowly missing a seven-quad milestone, Malinin's performance earned him a top score of 318.56, with Mikhail Shaidorov and Yuma Kagiyama trailing.
U.S. figure skater Ilia Malinin stole the spotlight at the World Championships in Boston, marking his second consecutive triumph with a spectacular display of six quadruple jumps.
As the 'Quad God,' Malinin showcased his prowess with a total score of 318.56, setting a high bar for competitors less than a year before the Milano-Cortina Olympics. He narrowly missed completing a groundbreaking seven quads but still achieved a stunning performance.
Fans rallied behind Malinin, who executed a flawless quad Axel and added flair with a backflip, a move not seen in world championships for nearly half a century. His athleticism and artistry signaled a promising lead-up to the Olympic Games.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Ambitious Bid: Transforming Infrastructure with the 2036 Olympics
India's Medal Rush at Special Olympics Winter Games
India Shines Bright: 15 More Medals at Special Olympics Winter Games
Olympics-Paris Games gender row was product of Russian fake news campaign-IOC's Bach
India Shines with 33 Medals at Special Olympics World Winter Games