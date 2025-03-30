Ilia Malinin's Quad God Conquest: A Dazzling Display at World Championships

U.S. figure skater Ilia Malinin stole the spotlight at the World Championships in Boston, marking his second consecutive triumph with a spectacular display of six quadruple jumps.

As the 'Quad God,' Malinin showcased his prowess with a total score of 318.56, setting a high bar for competitors less than a year before the Milano-Cortina Olympics. He narrowly missed completing a groundbreaking seven quads but still achieved a stunning performance.

Fans rallied behind Malinin, who executed a flawless quad Axel and added flair with a backflip, a move not seen in world championships for nearly half a century. His athleticism and artistry signaled a promising lead-up to the Olympic Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)