Ilia Malinin's Quad God Conquest: A Dazzling Display at World Championships

U.S. skater Ilia Malinin clinched his second world title with an impressive six quadruple jumps in Boston, setting the stage for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics. Despite narrowly missing a seven-quad milestone, Malinin's performance earned him a top score of 318.56, with Mikhail Shaidorov and Yuma Kagiyama trailing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 08:30 IST
U.S. figure skater Ilia Malinin stole the spotlight at the World Championships in Boston, marking his second consecutive triumph with a spectacular display of six quadruple jumps.

As the 'Quad God,' Malinin showcased his prowess with a total score of 318.56, setting a high bar for competitors less than a year before the Milano-Cortina Olympics. He narrowly missed completing a groundbreaking seven quads but still achieved a stunning performance.

Fans rallied behind Malinin, who executed a flawless quad Axel and added flair with a backflip, a move not seen in world championships for nearly half a century. His athleticism and artistry signaled a promising lead-up to the Olympic Games.

