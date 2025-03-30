Left Menu

India's Exciting Tour to Australia: A Cricket Showdown

The Indian cricket team is set to tour Australia for a multi-format limited overs series, including three ODIs and five T20 matches, from October 19 to November 8. This will be the first time men’s international matches take place in all eight Australian states and territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 30-03-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:10 IST
India's Exciting Tour to Australia: A Cricket Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Indian cricket team is poised for a thrilling tour Down Under later this year, in a series featuring three One-Day Internationals and five Twenty20s. Cricket Australia announced the tour on Sunday, with matches scheduled from October 19 through November 8.

This historic tour marks the first instance of men's international cricket being hosted across all eight Australian states and territories, bringing fixtures to cities like Canberra and Hobart for the T20 series. The ODI matchups, scheduled as day-and-night games, will unfold in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney, while T20 clashes include renowned venues such as the MCG and the Gabba.

This tour follows India's gripping five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in 2024-25, which shattered attendance records in Australia. Todd Greenberg, Cricket Australia's chief executive, expressed excitement over maintaining this momentum by delivering remarkable experiences through collaborative efforts with governmental, media, and commercial partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025