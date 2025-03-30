India's Exciting Tour to Australia: A Cricket Showdown

The Indian cricket team is poised for a thrilling tour Down Under later this year, in a series featuring three One-Day Internationals and five Twenty20s. Cricket Australia announced the tour on Sunday, with matches scheduled from October 19 through November 8.

This historic tour marks the first instance of men's international cricket being hosted across all eight Australian states and territories, bringing fixtures to cities like Canberra and Hobart for the T20 series. The ODI matchups, scheduled as day-and-night games, will unfold in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney, while T20 clashes include renowned venues such as the MCG and the Gabba.

This tour follows India's gripping five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in 2024-25, which shattered attendance records in Australia. Todd Greenberg, Cricket Australia's chief executive, expressed excitement over maintaining this momentum by delivering remarkable experiences through collaborative efforts with governmental, media, and commercial partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)