Nitish Rana's Dazzling Innings Falls Short as CSK Bowlers Stage Comeback

Nitish Rana demonstrated his remarkable batting skills with an impressive 81 off 36 balls in the IPL clash between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. He hammered 10 boundaries and 5 sixes, propelling Royals to 182 for 9, but a late resurgence by CSK bowlers neutralized his efforts.

Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad and Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana both claimed two wickets each, helping CSK contain the Royals after a blazing start by Nitish. The left-hander and Sanju Samson constructed a solid 82-run partnership that laid a promising foundation, yet the Royals faltered in later overs.

CSK's bowling attack, initially struggling, bounced back thanks to strategic wickets taken by Noor and Pathirana. Despite Riyan Parag's determined 37, CSK maintained their record of not succeeding in chasing targets above 180, holding Royals under control in a thrilling contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)