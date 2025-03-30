Left Menu

Nitish Rana's Dazzling Innings Falls Short as CSK Bowlers Stage Comeback

Nitish Rana's explosive 81 runs from 36 balls initially gave Rajasthan Royals a strong start against Chennai Super Kings. Despite his powerful knock, CSK bowlers made an impressive comeback, restricting the Royals to 182 for 9. The match highlighted CSK's struggle to chase scores above 180 since 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:36 IST
Nitish Rana's Dazzling Innings Falls Short as CSK Bowlers Stage Comeback
Nitish Rana
  • Country:
  • India

Nitish Rana demonstrated his remarkable batting skills with an impressive 81 off 36 balls in the IPL clash between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. He hammered 10 boundaries and 5 sixes, propelling Royals to 182 for 9, but a late resurgence by CSK bowlers neutralized his efforts.

Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad and Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana both claimed two wickets each, helping CSK contain the Royals after a blazing start by Nitish. The left-hander and Sanju Samson constructed a solid 82-run partnership that laid a promising foundation, yet the Royals faltered in later overs.

CSK's bowling attack, initially struggling, bounced back thanks to strategic wickets taken by Noor and Pathirana. Despite Riyan Parag's determined 37, CSK maintained their record of not succeeding in chasing targets above 180, holding Royals under control in a thrilling contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025