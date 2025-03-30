Churchill Brothers' Title Bid Intensifies with Dramatic Draw
In a thrilling I-League match, Churchill Brothers stayed on track for their third title with a 2-2 draw against Inter Kashi. Lalremruata's injury-time goal kept them ahead in the race. With Churchill at 39 points, they remain strong contenders alongside Gokulam Kerala and Real Kashmir.
Churchill Brothers moved closer to claiming their third I-League title after securing a dramatic 2-2 draw against Inter Kashi, courtesy of Lalremruata's last-gasp equaliser.
After José Luis Moreno gave Churchill the lead, Inter Kashi responded through Edmund Lalrindika and Nikola Stojanović. However, Lalremruata's injury-time goal kept Churchill's title hopes alive.
Gokulam Kerala's 1-0 victory over Sreenidi Deccan propelled them to second place, maintaining their position as top contenders, while Inter Kashi dropped out of the title race due to head-to-head results.
