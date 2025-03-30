Left Menu

Churchill Brothers' Title Bid Intensifies with Dramatic Draw

In a thrilling I-League match, Churchill Brothers stayed on track for their third title with a 2-2 draw against Inter Kashi. Lalremruata's injury-time goal kept them ahead in the race. With Churchill at 39 points, they remain strong contenders alongside Gokulam Kerala and Real Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raia | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:07 IST
Churchill Brothers' Title Bid Intensifies with Dramatic Draw
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cabo Verde

Churchill Brothers moved closer to claiming their third I-League title after securing a dramatic 2-2 draw against Inter Kashi, courtesy of Lalremruata's last-gasp equaliser.

After José Luis Moreno gave Churchill the lead, Inter Kashi responded through Edmund Lalrindika and Nikola Stojanović. However, Lalremruata's injury-time goal kept Churchill's title hopes alive.

Gokulam Kerala's 1-0 victory over Sreenidi Deccan propelled them to second place, maintaining their position as top contenders, while Inter Kashi dropped out of the title race due to head-to-head results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025