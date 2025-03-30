Churchill Brothers' Title Bid Intensifies with Dramatic Draw

Churchill Brothers moved closer to claiming their third I-League title after securing a dramatic 2-2 draw against Inter Kashi, courtesy of Lalremruata's last-gasp equaliser.

After José Luis Moreno gave Churchill the lead, Inter Kashi responded through Edmund Lalrindika and Nikola Stojanović. However, Lalremruata's injury-time goal kept Churchill's title hopes alive.

Gokulam Kerala's 1-0 victory over Sreenidi Deccan propelled them to second place, maintaining their position as top contenders, while Inter Kashi dropped out of the title race due to head-to-head results.

